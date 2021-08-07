Daily Weather Forecast For Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.