Daily Weather Forecast For Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0