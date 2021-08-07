Goodland Daily Weather Forecast
GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
