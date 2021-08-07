Daily Weather Forecast For New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
