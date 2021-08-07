Daily Weather Forecast For New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.