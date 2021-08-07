Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
