Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke High 89 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



