Roseau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
