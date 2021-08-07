Cancel
Perry, NY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
 3 days ago

(PERRY, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Perry Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Perry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bKkkZtL00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry, NY
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Perry, NY
