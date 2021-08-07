Crownpoint Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



