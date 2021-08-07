Crownpoint Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
