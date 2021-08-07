Weather Forecast For Delta
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
