Daily Weather Forecast For Holbrook

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.