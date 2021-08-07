Cancel
New Windsor, MD

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 3 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over New Windsor Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKkkUTi00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

