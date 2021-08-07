Daily Weather Forecast For Melrose
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
