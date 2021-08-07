Cancel
Melrose, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Melrose

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 3 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bKkkQwo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

