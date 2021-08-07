4-Day Weather Forecast For Mccall

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.