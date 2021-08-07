4-Day Weather Forecast For Mccall
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
