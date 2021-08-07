Kamas Weather Forecast

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas Of Smoke High 84 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



