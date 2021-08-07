Kamas Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
