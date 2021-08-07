Weather Forecast For Colorado City
COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke during the day; while smoke then haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0