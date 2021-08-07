Weather Forecast For Iron River
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
