Ladysmith, WI

Saturday rain in Ladysmith: Ideas to make the most of it

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 3 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ladysmith Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bKkk5k200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

