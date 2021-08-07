Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0