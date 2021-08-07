Daily Weather Forecast For Forks

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



