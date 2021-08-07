Daily Weather Forecast For Forks
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
