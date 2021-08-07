Salmon Daily Weather Forecast
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0