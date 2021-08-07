Salmon Daily Weather Forecast

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 36 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



