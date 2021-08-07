Weather Forecast For Ephraim

EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



