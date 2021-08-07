Sells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
