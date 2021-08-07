Sells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 100 °F, low 75 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



