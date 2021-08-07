Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Saturday rain in Holdrege meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 3 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in Holdrege, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holdrege:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bKkjmNh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holdrege Today

Holdrege Today

Holdrege, NE
ABOUT

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

