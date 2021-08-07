4-Day Weather Forecast For Concordia

CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



