Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tonopah, AZ

Saturday has sun for Tonopah — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Tonopah Digest
Tonopah Digest
 3 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tonopah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tonopah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bKkjhy400

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 101 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah, AZ
30
Followers
192
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonopah, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy