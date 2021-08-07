Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
