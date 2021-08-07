Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bKkjfCc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
30
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy