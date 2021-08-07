Cancel
Wadena, MN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 3 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wadena Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wadena:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bKkjeJt00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
