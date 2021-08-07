A rainy Saturday in Morris — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(MORRIS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Morris Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morris:
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0