Rockport, MA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Rockport

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
 3 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rockport Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0bKkjSg300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rockport, MA
