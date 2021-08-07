Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Port Saint Joe

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 3 days ago

(PORT SAINT JOE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Port Saint Joe Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Saint Joe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bKkjRnK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

