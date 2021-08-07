Cancel
Childress, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Childress

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 3 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

