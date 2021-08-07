Weather Forecast For Wautoma
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
