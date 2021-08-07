Cancel
Truth Or Consequences Journal

Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

 3 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anWcn_0bKkjKrT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

