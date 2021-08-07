Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
