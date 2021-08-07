Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.