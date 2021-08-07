Cancel
Newport Today

Rainy forecast for Newport? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Newport Today
Newport Today
 3 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Newport Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKkjJyk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newport, VT
