Sidney Daily Weather Forecast

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 96 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



