Sidney Daily Weather Forecast
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
