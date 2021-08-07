4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0