Bonners Ferry News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Posted by 
 3 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bKkjCnf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bonners Ferry, ID
With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

