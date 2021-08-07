4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 87 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



