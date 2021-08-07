Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
