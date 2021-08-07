Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muleshoe, TX

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 3 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Muleshoe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Muleshoe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKkj7TH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
14
Followers
197
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muleshoe, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy