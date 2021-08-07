Saturday set for rain in Warsaw — 3 ways to make the most of it
(WARSAW, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Warsaw Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warsaw:
Saturday, August 7
Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0