Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

A rainy Saturday in Bad Axe — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 3 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bad Axe Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bad Axe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bKkiypo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
38
Followers
208
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy