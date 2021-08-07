Lake City Weather Forecast
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
