Ely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke then haze during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
