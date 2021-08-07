Ganado Weather Forecast

GANADO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



