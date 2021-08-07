Cancel
Jefferson, NC

Saturday rain in West. Jefferson: Ideas to make the most of it

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 3 days ago

(WEST. JEFFERSON, NC) Saturday is set to be rainy in West. Jefferson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Jefferson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKkiLqp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

