Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPENCER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
