Yerington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny
- High 94 °F, low
- Light wind
