Daily Weather Forecast For Everett

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



