Everett, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Everett

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 3 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bKki6hB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

