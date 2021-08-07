Dillon Weather Forecast
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
