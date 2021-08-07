4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
