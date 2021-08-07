4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



