4-Day Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
