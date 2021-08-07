Daily Weather Forecast For Rotonda West
ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
